Sei Investments Co. Has $11.75 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after buying an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 424.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.