Sei Investments Co. Has $11.19 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Cohen & Steers worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

