Sei Investments Co. Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,669 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Masco worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.