Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,798 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of KB Home worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

