Sei Investments Co. Acquires 82,031 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

