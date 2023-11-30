Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,473 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Boise Cascade worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.4 %

BCC stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

