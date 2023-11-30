Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Sealed Air worth $124,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

