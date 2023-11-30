Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,111. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

