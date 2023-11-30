Scott Fitzgerald Sells 471 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $18,166.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $65,706.56.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $89,434.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

