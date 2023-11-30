Scott Fitzgerald Sells 471 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $18,166.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $65,706.56.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $89,434.70.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68.
  • On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.
  • On Monday, October 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.
  • On Friday, September 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

