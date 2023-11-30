Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

