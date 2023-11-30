Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of New Fortress Energy worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 697.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NFE opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

