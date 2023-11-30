Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 503 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 316,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 216,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $826,332,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 526,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 211,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 319,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 182,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,563,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

