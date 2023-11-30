Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 31,052 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,052 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of EnPro Industries worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $128.50 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $144.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

