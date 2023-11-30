Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 21,394 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

