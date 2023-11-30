Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,968 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

