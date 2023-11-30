Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 18,373 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.