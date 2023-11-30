Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 152,231 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 152,231 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of F5 worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $170.05 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

