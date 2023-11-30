Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.52% of First Merchants worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

