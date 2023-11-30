Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $383.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

