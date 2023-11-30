Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,218 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

