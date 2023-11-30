Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $11.45 Million Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 278,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

