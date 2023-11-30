Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

