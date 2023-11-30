Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Pool worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $72,756,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $65,725,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $345.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.90. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a one year low of $295.95 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

