Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 64.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,617,000 after purchasing an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

NYSE FMC opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

