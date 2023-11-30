Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.68 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $2,189.11 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,238.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,968.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,990.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

