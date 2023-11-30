Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $114,729,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $78,810,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

Shares of EPAM opened at $262.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

