Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.85 Million Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,846 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.31% of AMC Networks worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMC Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

