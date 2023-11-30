Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 397,899 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Southwestern Energy worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,217,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,466,000 after purchasing an additional 597,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,253,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after buying an additional 638,973 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 114.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.