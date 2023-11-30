Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.61 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of EQT worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EQT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 1,201,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.