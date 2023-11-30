Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.06.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $224.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $172.56 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

