Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.62% of ProFrac worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACDC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.92. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,237,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

