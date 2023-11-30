Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,774 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Range Resources worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 152.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $6,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

