Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $280.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.89. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $293.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

