Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 50,917 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Clorox worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

CLX opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

