Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 296,932 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,932 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.71% of Kornit Digital worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.