Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.03. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

