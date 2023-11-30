Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

