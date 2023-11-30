Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.57% of Custom Truck One Source worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTOS stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.64. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,256.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

