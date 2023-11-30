Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 38,724 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Callon Petroleum worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,101,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,901,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,615,000 after purchasing an additional 484,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

