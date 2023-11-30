Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 34,796 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

NYSE:DHI opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

