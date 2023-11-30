Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,555 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,668,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

