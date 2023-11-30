Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.04.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

