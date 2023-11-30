Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,340 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,983,796.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF opened at $6.28 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 789,742 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Articles

