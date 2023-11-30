Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 38,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 131,626 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Specifically, CEO R David Spreng acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $81,114.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,964.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $81,114.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 119,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,964.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,304,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,694,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,473 shares of company stock valued at $495,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

