Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

