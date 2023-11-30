Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,320,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 7,968,565 shares.The stock last traded at $104.34 and had previously closed at $102.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Roku Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Roku by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

