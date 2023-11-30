Richard J. Hendrix Acquires 50,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hendrix purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 26.7 %

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.