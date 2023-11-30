Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

