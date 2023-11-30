Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.6 %

BNS stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $146,907,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,170,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,006 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.