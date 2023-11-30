Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.50.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

